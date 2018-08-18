Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 58,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

