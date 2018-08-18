ContentBox Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $423,616.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00280051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00153756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031876 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

