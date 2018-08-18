Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00297731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00160497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,207,506,446 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, HADAX, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

