Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lee Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1,469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cann dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.34.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $195.89 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

