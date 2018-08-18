Consolidated Edison (ED) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Edison earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.8155714251754 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $81.17 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.