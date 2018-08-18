ConocoPhillips (COP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,369,886 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 13th total of 16,007,086 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,857,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of COP stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

