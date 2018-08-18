Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $341,903.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,516 shares of company stock worth $1,076,921 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

