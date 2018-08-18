Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,925 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 91.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.60, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,285 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $564.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.24 and a 52-week high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

