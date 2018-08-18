Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 442.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $250,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Longbow Research raised Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.