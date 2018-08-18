Concho Resources (CXO) Shares Gap Up to $131.36

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.08, but opened at $131.36. Concho Resources shares last traded at $133.58, with a volume of 2328600 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 50.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at $727,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 17.0% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at $166,582,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

