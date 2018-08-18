Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,317 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,271.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

