Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post sales of $71.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $67.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $282.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $294.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $286.90 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.