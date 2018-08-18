Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 647,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,814. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.04. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

