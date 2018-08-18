Compass Point Upgrades GreenSky (GSKY) to “Buy”

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigel W. Morris purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

