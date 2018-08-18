Comparing Nielsen (NLSN) & Servicesource International (SREV)

Nielsen (NASDAQ: SREV) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and Servicesource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 5 8 0 2.50 Servicesource International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $33.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Servicesource International has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.67%. Given Servicesource International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Nielsen.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Servicesource International does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Servicesource International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Servicesource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 5.57% 15.28% 4.01% Servicesource International -10.52% 0.73% 0.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Servicesource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.41 $429.00 million $2.11 12.39 Servicesource International $239.13 million 1.22 -$29.84 million $0.08 39.63

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Servicesource International. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Servicesource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nielsen beats Servicesource International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. Its solutions also comprise sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the company's technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

