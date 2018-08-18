Comparing Exxon Mobil (XOM) & Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Exxon Mobil (NASDAQ: CLMT) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 7.64% 8.45% 4.67% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -3.94% -38.38% -1.86%

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P does not pay a dividend. Exxon Mobil pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exxon Mobil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 4 13 5 1 2.13 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 2 1 0 2.33

Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus price target of $87.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is more favorable than Exxon Mobil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $244.36 billion 1.36 $19.71 billion $3.59 21.80 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion 0.14 -$103.80 million ($0.56) -12.10

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 25,827 net operated wells with proved reserves of 21.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company has collaboration agreements with MagnaBond, LLC to develop technologies that enhances evaluation of well cementing, casing, and tubing. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

