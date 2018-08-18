Comparing American National Insurance (ANAT) and Metlife (MET)

American National Insurance (NYSE: MET) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Insurance has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Metlife has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Insurance and Metlife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance $3.41 billion 1.03 $493.65 million N/A N/A Metlife $62.09 billion 0.74 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.21

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than American National Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Insurance and Metlife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Metlife 0 8 7 0 2.47

Metlife has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Metlife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than American National Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of American National Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American National Insurance and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance 14.66% 3.84% 0.75% Metlife 6.12% 9.17% 0.73%

Summary

Metlife beats American National Insurance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.