Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.14. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.36 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 3.29%. equities analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 272,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 580,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.