Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.11%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,850.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,573,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,447 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

