Community Health Systems (CYH) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,655 shares of company stock worth $73,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.