Community Health Systems (CYH) Bond Prices Fall 0.6% Analyst

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) bonds fell 0.6% against their face value during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The debt issue has a 8.125% coupon and will mature on June 30, 2024. The debt is now trading at $81.00 and was trading at $81.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,655 shares of company stock worth $73,245. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

