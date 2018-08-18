Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Communications Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -20.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JCS stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.73. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 652,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,637.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

