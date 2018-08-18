Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.64 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $20,255,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,562,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,906,000 after acquiring an additional 747,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 743,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,914,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.