Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 18,638 American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 843,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Shares of AWK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

