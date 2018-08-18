Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 19,914 Kirby Co. (KEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock worth $2,260,359 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

