Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,026.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $6,608,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,184,448 shares of company stock worth $320,875,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

STX stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.