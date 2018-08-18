Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,960 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $102,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

NYSE:PG opened at $83.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $252,498.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,250.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,479. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

