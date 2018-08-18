Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.