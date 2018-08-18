Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2,720.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,623,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 243,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $38.75 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

