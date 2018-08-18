Commercial Metals (CMC) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.39. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

