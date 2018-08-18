Comerica Bank Trims Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 98,973 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,937 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $252,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,957.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

IDA stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.34. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

