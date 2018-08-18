Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 35.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $294.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.76 and a 1 year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total transaction of $482,480.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total transaction of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,244 shares of company stock worth $252,331,743. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

