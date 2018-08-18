Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

NYSE VMC opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.