Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Reduced by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,093 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 56.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.3% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

