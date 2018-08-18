Columbia Sportswear (COLM) SVP Douglas H. Morse Sells 1,500 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. FBR & Co cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

