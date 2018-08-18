Coinvest 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,202.00 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Coinvest has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Coinvest has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,202.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00292027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00154517 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest launched on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,207,308 tokens. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

