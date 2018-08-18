Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE CCE opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3008 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.