CLS Holdings plc (CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Friday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 170.22 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.42 ($3.27).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

