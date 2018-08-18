Clorox Co (CLX) Stake Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

