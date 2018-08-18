ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. 123,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,272. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs).

