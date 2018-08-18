CKX Lands (CKX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX remained flat at $$10.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

