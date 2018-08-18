Citigroup Raises Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $62.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.72.

JWN stock traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $59.18. 17,074,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,689. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,990,594.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,285 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $9,072,951 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

