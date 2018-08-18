Cision (CISN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Cision in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cision in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

Cision stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cision has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth about $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $281,000. 31.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

