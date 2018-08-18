Ciner Resources (CINR) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CINR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. research analysts forecast that Ciner Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciner Resources by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Ciner Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

