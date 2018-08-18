Cibt Education Group Inc Acquires 13,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

Cibt Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 260,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,400.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,205.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,935.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 8,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

MBA stock remained flat at $C$0.83 on Friday. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of C$22.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.46 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

