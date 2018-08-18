CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,059,000 after purchasing an additional 549,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 295,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.04 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

