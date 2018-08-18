CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Cott Corp (COT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cott were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cott by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 733,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth $13,692,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cott by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cott by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Cott by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COT opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.14 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.32 million. Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

COT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

In other Cott news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 6,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $99,986.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,807.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

