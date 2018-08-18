CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 476.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10,065.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 523.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of ARNC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

