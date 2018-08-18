CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $976,000 in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $16,310,000.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $44.88 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

