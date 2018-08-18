CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,140,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 282,153 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 372,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

ENB stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

